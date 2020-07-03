Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) A Class 11 student allegedly shot himself dead at his home here on Friday, police said.

The boy, a resident of Jatapur village here, used to play PUBG mobile game and was depressed for the last few days, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 2,520 New COVID-19 Cases and 59 Deaths Today, Overall Count 94,695: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

His father had gone to fields and his mother was sitting outside the home with other family members when she heard a loud noise. She rushed to his room and found the boy lying in a pool of blood.

Police reached the spot and recovered a cartridge. According to the deceased's family members, he used to play PUBG game on his mobile phone.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech Vice-President Dr V.K. Srinivas Takes First Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine? COVAXIN Developer Refutes Claim, Here's a Fact Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)