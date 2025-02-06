New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday transferred all petitions challenging the 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) results to a division bench of the Delhi High Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan ordered that all the petitions will be taken up by the high court on March 3.

Also Read | Indore Man Suffers Heart Attack While Playing Badminton, Dies After Refusing To Take Medicine Due to Jain Tradition ‘Navkarsi’.

The top court directed registrars of several high courts, including those of Bombay, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Calcutta, to transfer the judicial records of pending cases to the Delhi High Court within seven days.

On January 15, the bench had indicated that it might transfer all the petitions to one high court, preferably the Punjab and Haryana HC.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 6, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

CLAT, conducted on December 1, 2024, determines admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses.

Several pleas were filed in different high courts alleging that several questions in the undergraduate exam were wrong.

Petitions were also filed challenging the CLAT results for admissions in PG courses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)