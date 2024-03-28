Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda on Thursday said that the clean aura of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena inspired him to join that party, adding that country has made significant progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said, "The clean aura (of Shiv Sena) inspired me. We have seen the same level of progress here (in Maharashtra) in the last 2 years, as we have seen in the country in the last 10 years. We will focus on the beautification of the state and the growth of art and culture."

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda joined the Shiv Sena on Thursday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.Govinda had earlier met Krishna Hegde, who is a spokesperson for Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, at his residence.

Welcoming his entry into the party, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that "Govinda's administrative experience earlier will prove useful to the party".

Govinda was born on December 21, 1963. He has acted in over 120 films since his debut in 1986.

In 2004, Govind successfully contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, defeating veteran BJP leader Ram Naik. However, he later resigned from the Congress party.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Shiv Sena (UBT) released its first list of candidates in Maharashtra for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, naming senior leader Anil Desai from the Mumbai South Central parliamentary constituency. (ANI)

