New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhi woke up to a clear sky and cold morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weatherman has forecast a "mainly clear sky" in the national capital during the day and the maximum temperature may settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 50 per cent at 8.30 am.

The city had received a bout of light rain measuring 0.6 mm in the last 24 hours.

