Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): A cloudburst struck the Tharali area of Chamoli district late on Friday night, prompting immediate relief and rescue operations by the district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and police teams.

Confirming the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on X, "Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety."

The extent of damage and casualties is yet to be officially confirmed.

The India Meteorological Department, on Friday, issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, forecasting thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different parts of the state.

The alert remains in effect till Saturday afternoon.

According to the Meteorological Department, "In the next 24 hours (Orange Alert from 22.8.2025, 2:05 PM to 23.8.2025, 2:05 PM) there is a possibility of thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar such as Kotdwar, Rishikesh, Gangotri, Kashipur, Kedarnath, Joshimath, Mussoorie, Munsyari, Lohaghat, Ranikhet, Khatima and adjoining areas".

An orange alert is issued when heavy rainfall is anticipated, typically exceeding 115.6 mm and up to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Apart from this, the Uttarkashi district administration is working tirelessly to open the temporary lake formed in Syanachatti due to debris blocking the Yamuna River.

The efforts are being led by District Magistrate Prashant Arya, who has assured residents that the lake will be drained soon and all necessary safety measures are being taken. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and irrigation department have reached the site, utilizing rafts to navigate the lake.

Despite the progress, full channelisation has not been achieved yet due to swamp conditions, prompting the relief and rescue team to consider alternative options. (ANI)

