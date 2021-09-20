New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday morning settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 89 per cent, it said.

Delhi is likely to experience cloudy skies and the maximum temperature will settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index was recorded in the satisfactory category at 9.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

