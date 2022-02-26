Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday announced the reimbursement of the expense of all the citizens of the state who are returning home due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Baghel stated that the state government stand with the Central government "in its efforts to return every countryman".

"Due to the crisis created by the war in Ukraine, the citizens of Chhattisgarh who come back at their own expense, will be reimbursed by the state government. We are committed to the safe return of our citizens. We are with the central government in its efforts to return every countryman," tweeted Baghel, roughly translated from Hindi.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday welcomed the first batch of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai Airport and said that the Government will not stop until all of them are back home.

He further said more evacuation flights are being operated and the second flight is likely to land in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday.

The first evacuation flight of Air India, AIC 1944 touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 7.50 pm. The aircraft, which had taken off from the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest, Romania this afternoon, brought home 219 passengers, mostly students from India.

A large number of relatives of homebound passengers were present at the arrival concourse of the Mumbai airport to receive their near and dear ones.

Meanwhile, another batch of Indian students entered Hungary from the Ukrainian side at Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by Air India flight on Saturday.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. (ANI)

