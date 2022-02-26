Jammu, Feb 26 (PTI) The beating retreat ceremony restarted by Border Security Force Saturday at Border Outpost Suchetgarh on the International Border here, about seven weeks after it was suspended owing to the surge in the Coronavirus cases, officials said.

The 'Wagah-Attari-style' ceremony, comprising a structured parade by BSF men on every Saturday and Sunday, was launched in October last year as part of the border tourism promotion programme of the government and had attracted visitors in large numbers.

With the third wave of COVID-19 on ebb over the past few weeks, the administration and the BSF authorities decided to resume the beating retreat ceremony that was suspended on January 9, the officials said.

The officials said over 1300 people watched the beating retreat ceremony on the first day after resumption and the number is likely to be several hundred more on Sunday.

In the past, over 4000 visitors used to turn up to watch the parade on both the weekend days, the officials said.

