Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 1 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday inaugurated the Sadakal Gujarat program in Bhopal and said that the Gujarat is no longer just a four-letter word but has become synonymous with holistic development.

In this context, he said that Gujarat, which has been a leader in renewable energy, water grids, gas grids, and infrastructure, is well-equipped to lead in emerging sectors of the new era, including semiconductors and green growth.

Addressing the gathering of over 2,000 Gujarati families residing in Bhopal, the Chief Minister presented an inspiring overview of the state's development during the Sadakal Gujarat program.

He also narrated Gujarat's success story as a role model for holistic development.

The Sadakal Gujarat program is organized annually by the state government's Non-Resident Gujarati Division in various states across the country. The objective of this program is to strengthen the bond between Gujarati families living in different states, fostering a deeper connection with Gujarat's development journey.

Continuing this tradition, the Sadakal Gujarat program for the year 2025 was organized in the capital of Madhya Pradesh. In 2024, the program was held in Bangalore, Karnataka.

The event was graced by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, Member of Parliament Vishnu Datt Sharma, and Minister for Non-Resident Gujaratis' Division Harsh Sanghavi.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State Harsh Sanghavi also inaugurated the Gujarati Food Festival and held a meeting with the leaders of the Gujarati community.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel remarked that when Gujarat was formed as a separate state in 1960, many doubted how a region with deserts, seas, and hills could prosper. However, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has now become the nation's growth engine.

He added that Gujarat once faced severe challenges, including electricity shortages, water scarcity, and a lack of roads and infrastructure. However, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the state has seen a remarkable transformation. The Narmada water was successfully brought to Kutch, 24-hour electricity became available, and healthcare services were extended to rural areas.

Speaking about the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, which was launched under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that what began in Gujarat has now spread to other states across the country.

He said that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit has played a key role in positioning Gujarat as a leader in creating job opportunities while also attracting foreign investment. Today, 100 of the world's top 500 companies have established their significance in Gujarat.

The Chief Minister emphasized that initiatives like Sadakal Gujarat have been crucial in bringing Prime Minister's vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat to life. He stated that for Viksit Bharat, all states must collaborate by sharing best practices and development strategies to progress together.

CM Bhupendra Patel expressed his belief that the Gujarati families living in Madhya Pradesh will play a key role in the state's development. He remarked that wherever Gujarati resides, the spirit of Sadakal Gujarat is upheld, with Gujaratis across the country actively contributing to the growth of the regions they inhabit.

He also shared his happiness in witnessing this ongoing contribution.

Governor Mangubhai Patel expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for organizing programs like Sadakal Gujarat in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that Gujaratis have a unique quality of blending well with others. With approximately two lakh Gujaratis residing in Madhya Pradesh, their contribution to the region's development is significant.

The Governor further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, Sauno Prayas has fostered unity and cooperation from all citizens in the nation's development.

He confidently asserted that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is destined to emerge as a global leader.

Madhya Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Rajendra Shukla, referred to Gujarat as the land of divine grace and stated that Gujarat has produced great leaders such as Gandhiji, the leader of Swaraj, Sardar Patel, the architect of United India, and now Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who continue to inspire and guide the nation.

He considered the Sadakal Gujarat program as a timely initiative to bring Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat even closer together.

On this occasion, Minister of State and Minister for Non-Resident Gujaratis' Division Harsh Sanghavi outlined the significance of the Sadakal Gujarat program.

He lauded Gujaratis living outside Gujarat for preserving and sharing the spirit of their homeland wherever they go and acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Gujarati community in Madhya Pradesh.

Harsh Sanghavi also provided details about the Gujarat government's support for Gujarati communities in other states towards the grand development of Gujarat.

He also gave insights about the Vatan Pravas Yojana, which facilitates visits for the youth of those states to explore Gujarat.

Madhya Pradesh BJP President and Member of Parliament, Vishnu Datt Sharma, extended a warm welcome to everyone and highlighted that Panna, located in his parliamentary constituency, supplies the raw materials essential for Gujarat's diamond polishing industry.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented a memento to Sanjay Patel of the Akhil Bharatiya Gujarati Samaj - Bhopal, acknowledging his dedicated service. Several other members of the Gujarati community were also honored.

The event saw the presence of Hareet Shukla, Secretary of the Non-Resident Gujarati Division, Seth, Director of the Energy Foundation, Rajendra Rathod, Deputy Secretary, and a large number of Gujarati families. (ANI)

