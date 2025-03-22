Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] March 22 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Vejalpur Startup Festival 2.0, a pioneering legislative assembly-level startup festival.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi also graced the occasion. As part of the event, the Chief Minister toured the startup exhibition.

CM Patel remarked on the occasion that "startup" has become the defining identity of today's youth. Driven by creative thinking, unique insights, and innovative ideas, young entrepreneurs are making rapid strides toward success.

He further emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pioneered a robust startup ecosystem in the country, transforming young entrepreneurs' ideas from 'mind to market.' He reaffirmed that both the central and state governments stand firmly with the youth, committed to providing them with comprehensive support and resources.

Speaking about the success of the startup sector, the Chief Minister said that women are also coming up with new startups that offer innovative solutions to various challenges. Today, Indian startups are achieving great success on a global scale. Our youth-led startups are making a mark in diverse fields, including space technology.

CM mentioned that the Prime Minister has taken a pledge to build Viksit Bharat by harnessing the potential of the country's youth. He expressed confidence that Gujarat's youth would play a significant role in realising the vision of "Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat."

In his welcome address, Vejalpur constituency MLA Amit Thakar highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering faith in the potential of India's youth.

He emphasized that young entrepreneurs and startups will play a pivotal role in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat. He further noted that the Vejalpur Startup Festival would serve as a catalyst in shaping and propelling the innovative ideas of emerging entrepreneurs.

Notably, over 1,000 startups and 4,500 individuals associated with them participated in the assembly-level startup festival in Vejalpur constituency. As a key highlight, 42 startups were provided complimentary stalls to showcase their innovations. Live pitching and funding sessions emerged as major attractions, offering startups direct opportunities to secure investments. Additionally, more than 50 industry experts provided invaluable mentorship.

The festival featured a range of engaging activities, including investor interactions, startup pitching, expert-led mentorship sessions, keynote addresses, and a dynamic startup expo. (ANI)

