Mumbai, March 22: The Maharashtra Transport Department has extended the deadline for installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Originally set for March 31 and later moved to April 30, the deadline is now June 30 due to slow progress in implementation.

Many older vehicles have yet to comply, prompting authorities to ramp up awareness efforts. A Regional Transport Office (RTO) official, requesting anonymity, stated that with a backlog of pending installations and long waiting lists, another extension remains a strong possibility. What Is HSRP? Is It Mandatory? How Do You Obtain High Security Registration Plates? Here's All You Need to Know.

In an official statement on Thursday, Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar reminded vehicle owners to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) before the June 30 deadline. He emphasized that timely compliance would help avoid penalties and enhance road safety. Cyberfraud in Bengaluru: Man Trying To Book HSRP Number Plate Duped of INR 96,000.

High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) are tamper-proof number plates with a unique identification number and laser-etched code, enhancing vehicle security and preventing theft. Mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, these plates must be obtained from authorized vendors to be recognized on the VAHAN portal. The Transport Department has warned that vehicles with unofficial plates will face a ₹1,000 fine under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

