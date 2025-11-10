Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 10 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday launched the new website of Census Gujarat in Gandhinagar, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, a release said.

The website, prepared by the Census Directorate of Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, offers users easy access with modern elements, a simple menu, and multilingual functionality.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List and Know Polling Process Ahead of Phase 2 Voting on November 11.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Bhupendra Patel said that the objective of balanced development envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through the effective planning and implementation of welfare schemes, aligns with the tagline 'Jan Kalyan through Census.' He added that the launch of the new website would further strengthen this initiative.

Appreciating that the upcoming national Census will be conducted completely digitally through a mobile application for the first time, the Chief Minister said that a self-enumeration facility has also been introduced, allowing citizens to securely submit their data through a web portal. He noted that districts selected for the pilot project will gain first-hand experience of this process. (ANI)

Also Read | Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Case: CBI Probe Reveals Uttarakhand-Based Bhole Baba Dairy Supplied 68 Lakh Kg Fake Ghee Worth INR 250 Crore to Tirupati Temple.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)