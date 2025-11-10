Patna, November 10: The second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 is set to take place on Tuesday, November 11, marking the final leg of the high-stakes electoral battle in the state. The intense campaigning, which saw top leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Rahul Gandhi address packed rallies, concluded on Saturday evening. The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported a record voter turnout of 64.66% in the first phase, the highest ever in Bihar’s history, held across 121 constituencies. With heightened security measures in place, the political atmosphere in the state remains charged as parties make last-minute appeals to voters. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 1,302 Candidates in Fray for 122 Seats in 2nd Phase.

The upcoming phase will witness polling across 122 constituencies spread over 20 districts, deciding the fate of several key ministers and prominent candidates. Over 4 lakh security personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth and fair voting amid tight vigilance. The ECI has also urged voters to verify their details and carry valid identification to their designated booths. Citizens can now easily access digital voter slips and booth details online, ensuring convenience and transparency in the voting process. As 122 seats go to polls tomorrow, on November 11, let’s know how to vote, check the name in the voter list and download the voter slip online, and how to find the polling station. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From EPIC to Aadhaar Card, List of Documents To Carry for Voting at Polling Booths During 2nd Phase of Bihar Polls. How To Vote? Step 1: Visit your designated polling station between 7 AM and 5 PM.

Submit the form to check if your name appears on the list. Step 5: If your details are missing or incorrect, you can apply for correction or inclusion through the Voter Helpline App or NVSP portal. How to Download Voter Slip Online? Step 1: Open the Voter Helpline App (available on Android and iOS) or visit voters.eci.gov.in.

