Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 20 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, during the inauguration of the annual conference ISACON Gujarat 2025 of the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists in Ahmedabad, stated that the government was continuously striving to ensure healthcare facilities reach even the most remote citizens, stated a release.

The CM said that the Ayushman Bharat card has become a blessing for citizens. This scheme provides citizens with access to healthcare, enabling them to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Fee Hike: US Decision To Impose USD 100,000 Annual Fee on Visa Likely To Have Humanitarian Consequences, Says MEA.

Further, he noted that lifesaving work was being carried out in the medical field through innovative technology, which is commendable.

Patel welcomed suggestions from the attending doctors on how to further strengthen healthcare services and how the citizens of the state can benefit.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Fee Hike: US Move On Visa To Have Humanitarian Consequences, Full Implications Being Studied, Says MEA.

It is worth mentioning that in this three-day conference, under the theme of technology-based anaesthesia care, discussions and workshops will be held on advanced monitoring systems, real-time anaesthesia monitoring, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, AI-based prediction of complications during operations, and new techniques for patient safety, among other topics.

On this occasion, IMA's Anil Nayak, ISA Gujarat State Branch President Deepak Mistry, Atul Gandhi and other medical experts and doctors were present.

Earlier in the day, the CM lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the maritime sector, and stated that the state handled 49 per cent of the total national cargo.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhavnagar, CM Patel said that PM Modi's vision is to take advantage of Gujarat's long coastline for maritime trade, as the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event.

The Chief Minister said, "In the changing parameters of the 21st century, PM Modi gave a vision to get opportunities in modern trade with the help of maritime. His vision is clear that Gujarat has a long coastline and its advantage must be taken... Industries are established near the ports... As a result, Gujarat handles 49% of the total national cargo."

As PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for the projects, the Prime Minister said, "This programme is taking place in Bhavnagar, but it belongs to the whole of India. Today, Bhavnagar has been chosen as the centre for this important initiative, which reflects our nation's vision of moving towards prosperity through the seas."

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 7,870 crore, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)