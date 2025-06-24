Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel transferred financial assistance of over Rs 724 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 13 lakh school students across the state through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The assistance was provided under four major education schemes--Namo Lakshmi Yojana, Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana--reflecting the state government's technology-driven and transparent approach to the timely delivery of benefits.

The virtual disbursement event, held in Gandhinagar, was attended by Education Minister Dr Kuber Dindor and Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya.

Under the guidance of CM Bhupendra Patel, the state government launched Namo Lakshmi Yojana to reduce dropout rates among girls in Classes 9 to 12, provide nutritional support and empower them. The scheme provides annual assistance of Rs 10,000 for female students in Classes 9 and 10, and Rs 15,000 for those in Classes 11 and 12.

With a single click, the Chief Minister disbursed Rs 600 crore through DBT to 10.83 lakh girl students under this initiative. Since its launch, the scheme has resulted in a significant rise in the number of girls regularly attending higher secondary schools, along with a 16 percent increase in female admissions at the higher secondary level. It has also encouraged more students to opt for the science stream, resulting in an 11 per cent rise in science admissions.

To encourage more students to opt for the science stream in Classes 11 and 12 after Class 10, the state government launched Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana last year under the leadership of CM Patel. The scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 25,000 over two years to science stream students. On Thursday, under this scheme, the CM transferred Rs 52 crore directly into the bank accounts of around 1.53 lakh students through DBT.

As Gujarat progresses toward becoming a hub for semiconductors, green energy, and digital science, the need for a skilled technical workforce is increasing. This scheme plays a vital role in preparing that workforce by encouraging more students to pursue science at the higher secondary level. To further support bright students, the state government, under the guidance of the CM, has also implemented Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana and Mukhyamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana.

Under this scheme, scholarships are awarded to 25,000 bright students of the state who have studied in government or grant-aided primary schools (under RTE) from standard 1 to 8. Under this scheme, on June 24, scholarships worth over Rs 41 crore were distributed to 50,000 students.

The state government provides scholarships to 30,000 deserving students who have completed their education from Standards 1 to 5, helping them secure merit-based admission in Standard 6 in schools of the state. On Thursday, under this scheme, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel disbursed scholarships worth over Rs 31 crore to 60,000 students through the Direct Benefit system.

So far, over 13 lakh students of Gujarat have received financial assistance of over Rs 594.98 crore under these four schemes at various academic stages. On Tuesday, June 24, CM Patel disbursed over Rs 724 crore through DBT to 13 lakh students under Namo Lakshmi Yojana, Namo Saraswati Gyan Sadhana Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana, taking the total assistance provided by the Education Department under these four schemes to Rs 1,318.98 crore.

Principal Secretary of Education Mukesh Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh, Secretary Dr Vikrant Pandey, and other senior education department officials were present during the programme. (ANI)

