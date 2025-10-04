Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 4 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday unveiled the "Gujarat Dipotsavi Issue Vikram Samvat 2081" issue in Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

Continuing the annual tradition of the state's Information Department, this year's issue presents Gujarat's rich heritage of literature, art, history, culture, and values through its pages.

On the occasion of the release of this Dipotsavi Issue, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, MK Das; Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Department, Avantika Singh; Director of Information, KL Bachani; Additional Director of Information, Arvind Patel, and other senior officials were present.

This year's Gujarat Dipotsavi - 2081 offers a literary feast filled with thoughtful essays, poems, novellas, humour pieces, and plays penned by eminent writers of Gujarat, designed to delight and inspire readers with the fragrance of creative expression.

Moreover, literary works created by renowned Gujarati authors have been published in this Deepotsavi Issue.

The extensive edition features 27 research articles, 31 novellas, 17 humorous articles, 11 plays, and about 97 poems. In addition, around 51 colourful photographs and captivating illustrations depicting nature, folk life, and human emotions make this issue even more visually appealing.

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader Jagdish Panchal today took charge as the Gujarat BJP state president in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Ministers CR Patil and Bhupendra Yadav, and other senior party leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "BJP's grassroots worker Jagdish Panchal Vishwakarma is set to assume the role of BJP president today. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people about this. The workers are eagerly waiting to welcome him. Even after taking on the responsibility as the state president of BJP, I am fully confident that he will work together with all the workers of Gujarat as a worker for the development of every class, society, and region of the state..."

Jagdish Panchal, a senior BJP leader from Ahmedabad, has previously served as a Cabinet Minister in the Gujarat government and is considered a strong organisational face of the party. (ANI)

