Haridwar (Uttarakhand), India, April 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while virtually addressing the Katyur Mahotsav on Sunday, announced that the urban drinking water scheme would be approved in Garud. He also stated that science classes will be recognised at Inter College Gagrigol. Additionally, a ghat and an assembly hall will be constructed and beautified at the Chakravarteshwar temple in K.D., according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

A tin shed will be constructed at the Pandey Ramlila Ground, and Rs2 lakh will be provided for organising the Katyur Mahotsav.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that the historic land of Baijnath served as the capital of the Katyur dynasty in the 7th century. The Katyuri rulers were renowned for their rich art, glorious culture, religious devotion, and just governance.

He added that the ancient Baijnath temple, built during the Katyuri reign, is a significant centre of faith in Uttarakhand and across India. This shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva, stands as a fine example of Katyuri-era architecture.

The Chief Minister described the Katyur Mahotsav as a commendable effort to bring broader recognition to the region's rich cultural heritage. Events like these play a crucial role in preserving traditions and passing them on to future generations. He emphasised that Uttarakhand's folk culture is its true identity, and residents should take pride in their traditional art, attire, food, and customs.

The statement added that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to Uttarakhand's comprehensive development, revival of religious sites, and the preservation of cultural identity.

The Chief Minister also mentioned efforts to revive and beautify mythological temples in Kumaon, under the Manaskhand circuit, similar to Kedarkhand. As part of this initiative, Baijnath Dham and the Maa Kot Bhramari Temple are being developed. Several schemes are being implemented to prevent migration from the hills and to promote the local economy and tourism. The 'One District, Two Products' scheme has helped enhance local livelihood opportunities, while the 'House of Himalayas' brand has brought global recognition to local products.

Additionally, the state's local economy is being strengthened through initiatives such as the State Millet Mission, Farm Machinery Bank, Apple Mission, New Tourism Policy, New Film Policy, Homestay Scheme, and the 'Wade in Uttarakhand' initiative. These schemes are creating new employment opportunities and opening up possibilities in the tourism and agriculture sectors.

The Chief Minister further noted that a helicopter service has recently been launched for Bageshwar, which will boost tourism and the regional economy. He said the long-pending dream of connecting Bageshwar by rail, unfulfilled for generations, is now moving forward. The survey for the railway line has been completed, and construction will begin soon. This project is expected to open up new avenues for development in the Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts.

Speaking at the festival, Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta said that such events are vital for passing historical heritage on to future generations. He emphasised the responsibility of preserving the Katyur region's rich culture. He highlighted the significance of the Baijnath temple and Rani Jiya Rani, stating that the area's cultural diversity has enriched it over time.

The Union Minister also discussed the government's plan to connect 'Kedarkhand to Manaskhand' through a tourism circuit spanning Gwaldam, Baijnath, Bageshwar, Munsiyari, Dharchula, Adi Kailash, and Purnagiri. He said this will help increase pilgrimage and tourism.

With the support of PM Modi, road networks are being rapidly developed nationwide, including in the Himalayan region, which is expected to significantly enhance connectivity and tourism.

Shiv Singh Bisht, who attended the programme, described Katyur Valley as a historic area and praised the festival for showcasing the region's culture and traditions. He called it a symbol of unity and enthusiasm among the local people.

MLA Parvati Das said that such festivals are essential for preserving and promoting culture. Other speakers--including Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadhiya, District Panchayat Administrator Basanti Dev, and former MLA Lalit Farswan--also commended the event for its role in promoting cultural awareness.

District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgain said that events like this allow the younger generation to connect with their roots and understand the culture more deeply. He noted that such programmes not only preserve cultural values but also strengthen social harmony and mutual understanding. (ANI)

