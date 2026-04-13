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Uttarakhand [India], April 13: V-Guard Industries Ltd., as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts in healthcare, conducted a multi-speciality health camp across rural regions of Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand, in collaboration with Sewa International.

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Implemented over eight days, the initiative covered 22 Gram Panchayats across the Jaspur and Kashipur blocks, taking essential healthcare services closer to communities that often remain underserved. In these regions, access to timely and affordable medical care is frequently limited by social, financial and informational barriers. The camp sought to address these gaps by bringing care directly to where it was needed.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Reenaa Mithun Chittilappilly, Director, V-Guard Industries Limited & V-Guard Foundation, said: "Healthcare inequity remains a critical challenge in rural India. At V-Guard, we are committed to bridging this gap by enabling access, supporting early intervention and strengthening local health ecosystems. This initiative is part of our sustained effort towards building inclusive and accessible healthcare for all."

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Supported by a team of over 25 healthcare professionals, including general physicians, specialist doctors, pharmacists and support staff, the camp provided medical consultations, basic diagnostic screenings and essential medicines. The approach focused not only on treatment but also on early identification and preventive care, improving access and awareness at the community level.

A total of 1,726 individuals benefited directly from the initiative, including 778 men and 948 women. Key initiatives in healthcare by V-Guard include 'Cancer Shield', a free cancer screening camp, 'Edam', a dedicated counselling centre for women, and 'Swastha', which provides free dialysis support to the needy.

Through initiatives such as this, V-Guard continues to invest in strengthening local health ecosystems, responding to immediate needs while contributing to long-term community well-being. The effort reflects a sustained commitment to making essential healthcare more accessible, equitable and closer to everyday lives. V-Guard's CSR efforts span diverse focus areas across the country, including education and skill development, women empowerment and the Build India & Relief initiative, with a strong emphasis on healthcare.

About V-Guard

The origin of V-Guard dates back to 1977, when Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly, with a burning passion to make a difference, set out to build a robust brand in the Indian electrical and electronic goods market. Within a short span of time, V-Guard grew rapidly to become a name synonymous with voltage stabilizers across South India. The company soon expanded its range of products to include Digital UPS, Inverter and Inverter Batteries, Electric Water Heaters, Solar Water Heaters, Domestic Pumps, Agricultural Pumps, Industrial Motors, Domestic Switch Gears, Distribution Boards, Wiring Cables, Industrial Cables, Induction Cooktops, Mixer Grinders, Fans, Gas Stoves, Rice Cookers, Modular Switches & Air Coolers.

As a nationally responsible business concern with dedication to the country's spirit, V-Guard has been playing our part towards the financial development of India in our own humble ways. The most important activity in this line has been the introduction of the Build India & Relief programme. This is an integrated approach that aims to work with communities to facilitate access to basic services - a decisive step that would ensure their well-being and support them in the fulfilment of their economic, social, civil and political rights.

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