Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], October 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday conducted an on-site inspection of the Swala danger zone on the Tanakpur National Highway in his assembly constituency, Champawat. Continuous landslides in this area have been disrupting the movement of residents and commuters. The Chief Minister personally assessed the affected hillside, debris accumulation, drainage system, and the stability of the road.

During the inspection, District Magistrate Manish Kumar briefed the Chief Minister in detail about the geographical conditions of the Swala landslide site, the volume of debris, water flow direction, geological structure, and the availability of alternative routes.

Chief Minister Dhami directed officials to prepare a concrete technical plan to ensure a permanent solution for the Swala region so that traffic movement on this route remains unobstructed in the future. He affirmed that by 2026, this road will be made fully seamless and safe.

He emphasised that the state government gives top priority to the safety of residents and travellers. He instructed concerned departments to ensure 24-hour monitoring of relief and restoration work in landslide-affected areas.

The Chief Minister further ordered that sufficient machinery, including JCBs and manpower, should be kept on standby to respond immediately to any emergency. He also directed that alternative routes must remain fully operational and secure.

Additionally, he requested that the local administration regularly update villagers along the route and ensure the availability of relief materials whenever needed.

Chief Minister Dhami reiterated that the state government is continuously working on permanent geotechnical solutions for such sensitive locations, ensuring that roads in Uttarakhand remain functional in all weather conditions. He stated that the Champawat-Tanakpur route is the lifeline of regional connectivity and the economy of border areas; therefore, it is being developed with utmost priority.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also held an interaction with eminent citizens and senior members of society on Wednesday at the District Panchayat Hall in Champawat.

The Chief Minister said that senior citizens are symbols of experience, wisdom, and values in society. He emphasised that they serve as guiding pillars, and with their blessings and guidance, Champawat will become an ideal district, paving the way for the vision of an "Ideal Uttarakhand."

He informed that development projects worth over Rs 100 crore have already been completed in the Sipti region of Champawat alone, while many more works are underway across the district. He added that out of the 306 announcements he has made so far, 196 have already been fulfilled, and the rest are progressing rapidly.

CM Dhami stated that an "Ideal Champawat" is not just about transforming one district, but a significant step toward building an "Ideal Uttarakhand." He highlighted key achievements, including the completion of the Science Centre, the commencement of the new campus of Soban Singh Jeena University, and the inclusion of Champawat under the Smart City Mission. He also mentioned the rapid progress of significant projects such as the Purnagiri Ropeway, the Sharda Corridor, and the Wedding Destination Uttarakhand initiative.

Senior citizens warmly welcomed the Chief Minister, expressing that the faith with which the people of Champawat had elected him, with over 93% of the votes, is now visibly reflected in the development on the ground. They added that this support will reach 100% in the future.

They praised the improvements in education, healthcare, social security, and the production of Ayurvedic medicine in the district. They also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for resolving pension-related issues and hoped that the government would continue to work with the same sensitivity and commitment. (ANI)

