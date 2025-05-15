Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday interacted with the representatives of Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals from across the state under the Mukhya Sevak Samvad, held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's residence.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the incentive amount given to the Mangal Dals will be increased from Rs four thousand to Rs five thousand.

Also Read | ‘Regret Posting That’: Kangana Ranaut Deletes Post on US President Donald Trump on JP Nadda’s Request.

A policy will be established to make Mangal Dals self-reliant and provide loan facility. Additionally, Mangal Dals will be trained under the Digital Mission.

The chief minister appreciated work being done by Mangal Dals in areas like social service, cultural preservation and disaster management.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Balcony Collapse: Minor Boy, His Uncle Killed As Balcony of Dilapidated Flat Collapses in Uttar Pradesh.

"Mangal Dals are playing an important role in taking forward the culture and traditions of Uttarakhand," adding, "Mangal Dals play the role of 'First Responder' during disasters and are also at the forefront in public awareness campaigns."

The Chief Minister said that the state government is running several schemes to empower the Mangal Dals. "A financial assistance ranging from Rs. 50 thousand to Rs 3.5 lakh is being provided to the Mangal Dals for self-employment," CM Dhami remarked.

Additionally, he announced that a provision of Rs. 5 crores have been made under the Chief Minister's Yuva Mangal Dal Swavalamban Yojana; more than Rs. 2 crores under the Chief Minister's Rural Sports and Health Promotion Scheme, and Rs. 60 crores under the Chief Minister's Self-Employment Scheme.

It was further informed that an amount of Rs. 10 crores have been arranged under the Chief Minister's Migration Prevention Scheme. A provision of more than Rs. 21 crores have been made under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Rural Skill Scheme for technical and vocational training of youth.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is also constantly making efforts for the promotion of folk culture and financial assistance is being provided for organizing local fairs and festivals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)