Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the people of the state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing funds worth Rs 372.63 crore to the state, said a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office.

The fund was released to Uttarakhand under the Special Assistance Scheme, 2023-24 to the states for capital investment.

CM Dhami said that this amount will give new energy to the development work of the state.

The Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure was launched in FY 2020-21 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme has been expanded and continued as 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24' with the allocation of Rs 1.3-lakh crore

The Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24 provides financial assistance to state governments in the form of a 50-year interest-free loan.

The scheme has eight parts, with the first part being the largest, allocating Rs 1 lakh crore. The scheme has been allocated Rs 1,30,000 crore for the year 2023-24.

The scheme was introduced in FY21 and has played a vital role in stimulating capital spending by states and catalysing the overall economy in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The guidelines on the scheme stipulate norms including the achievement of the target of capital expenditure fixed for the state for the financial year 2023-24. (ANI)

