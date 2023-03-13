Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will chair a key cabinet meeting on Monday (today) ahead of the presentation of the budget session, an official statement said.

According to an official statement, this cabinet meeting is considered very important. This meeting will be held tomorrow (Monday) at 11:30 am in Vidhansabha Bhawan Bhararisain, it added.

"In this meeting, a decision can be taken on many important proposals including the proposal to increase the MLA fund, liquor policy, amendment in the Police Act and BRC-CRC outsourced recruitment," the statement added.

The Uttarakhand Budget Session is going to start on March 13 in Gairsain and the budget will be presented in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on March 15.

According to the Chief Minister Office (CMO), consultations are being held with all sections to prepare the budget and suggestions are being taken from each section. To prepare an inclusive budget, response is being sought from youth, women, entrepreneurs and newly emerging young entrepreneurs.

Earlier on March 4, government officials informed that, during the budget session of the Vidhansabha, the state cabinet would hold the meeting in Gairsain under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Earlier in the month, the opposition party Congress announced to lay siege to the assembly and protest against the recruitment scam, Ankita murder case and Adani case.

State Congress President Karan Mahara had said, "The youth, women and working class are agitating against the government, so to wake up the government, the Congress will gherao (encirclement) the assembly and demonstrate in Gairsain on the very first day of the budget session. During the gherao and demonstration, all the party's prominent leaders and all the MLAs will be present." (ANI)

