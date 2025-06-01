Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday heaped praise on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for his developmental work in the state, which she said serves as an inspiration for the national capital.

Addressing the gathering during her visit to Haridwar, Gupta said, "... The work done by CM Dhami in Uttarakhand is an inspiration for Delhi. Pushkar Singh Dhami extensively campaigned in Delhi during the Vidhan Sabha elections, interacting with the voters who hail from Uttarakhand..."

Hours after taking a dip in the Ganges, Delhi Chief Minister asserted that her government is continuously working towards cleaning the Yamuna river in the national capital.

Addressing a public rally in Haridwar, Gupta said, "Yesterday, we performed the aarti of Yamuna ji in Delhi and today I took a dip in Ganga ji. Today, I want the blessings of all the saints sitting on this stage that one day we will be able to take a dip in Yamuna ji. Yamuna is dry; there is no water in it, and the water that is there is very dirty. I have to work continuously to achieve this goal of cleaning the Yamuna River..."

The Delhi Chief Minister was accompanied by her family during her visited to the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.

After taking a holy dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri, Gupta said, "Taking blessings from Maa Ganga, we will work to make Maa Yamuna clean and beautiful. We will work to speed up the development of Delhi. Taking the blessings of Maa, I feel very satisfied that as the Chief Minister of Delhi, I will be able to do better work for Delhi."

The Delhi Chief Minister also performed Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat in the national capital on Saturday to mark the completion of 100 days of the BJP government in Delhi.

The Delhi Chief Minister could be seen offering prayers at the ghat along with the other party members.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said, "The Delhi government and the city's residents have decided to clean the River Yamuna. Social workers also will be part of this."

Taking a swipe at the previous AAP government, Rekha Gupta said, "The previous governments used to lie about Yamuna cleaning. They did not take a single step towards Yamuna cleaning..."

Rekha Gupta participated in the '100 Din Seva Ke' programme earlier in the day.

The Chief Minister slammed her predecessor, saying they had claimed to be ordinary people who became greedy for power, while her government is working on the streets among the people. (ANI)

