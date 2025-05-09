Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday and apprised him about the concerns raised by the parents of Himachali students studying in Jammu & Kashmir, mostly in Srinagar amid the prevailing tension between India and Pakistan.

He said that about 103 students were currently pursuing their studies in Jammu and Kashmir, and their families were deeply worried about their well-being and were urged to bring them back home safely, according to a release.

The Chief Minister assured that the State Government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and well-being of the Himachali students. He immediately asked the Chief Secretary for prompt and coordinated action to bring the students back home safely.

Earlier in the day, the Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, said that the state is fully prepared for internal security and that the current situation along the Indo-China border in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti remains peaceful.

Speaking to the media in Shimla, Negi said the state is ready for internal security. "Himachal Pradesh is ready for internal security."

He added that while the state does not share a direct border with Pakistan, some districts like Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti border China, and currently, there is no tension in those regions.

"Everything is peaceful. We hope it remains peaceful in the future as well," he said.

Negi noted that all small hydro power projects in Kinnaur district have security deployed, and arrangements for their protection have been made.

"We do not have many large dams in Himachal. The only major dam is Bhakra. In Kinnaur, there are several small hydro power projects which naturally require protection," he said.

Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting regions in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. According to Indian defence officials, the attacks were largely intercepted by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

This comes after India conducted Operation Sindoor earlier this week, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22.

The situation remains volatile, with international calls for restraint and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation. (ANI)

