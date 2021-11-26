New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the constitution of Yamuna Cleaning Cell to expedite inter-departmental coordination and execution of projects for cleaning the heavily polluted Yamuna river.

A week before, the Union Territory government decided to implement a six-point action plan to clean the river which is expected to be completed by February 2025.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday convened a high-level review meeting on the management of wastewater from industrial areas and JJ clusters in respect of Yamuna cleaning.

The cell will be headed by Delhi Jal Board and will have representatives from different departments including Irrigation flood control Department, DJB, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), DSIIDC and DUSIB.

The Chief Minister said, "'As a responsible government, Yamuna Cleaning is our most critical priority at this stage. A major hurdle that we were facing in our quest to clean the Yamuna river was the fact that it was plagued by a complex system of being governed by a multiplicity of bodies under the Delhi government itself. To overcome that, we are formulating a Yamuna Cleaning Cell that will oversee the working of all the bodies".

The Chief Minister added ''this Yamuna Cleaning Cell will help us in identifying and delegating responsibility and streamline our projects. For instance, if an issue is being faced because of the Electroplating Industries or some other polluting works, the Yamuna Cleaning Cell would have to take care of that".

"This Cell has been formulated keeping in mind an integrated approach for Yamuna Cleaning. The Cell will consist of 6 senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development (DSIIDC), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and I & FC Department looking after Sewerage of JJ Clusters and Industrial Clusters, Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETPs), industries violating pollution norms, Yamuna cleaning projects and in-situ treatment".

"These officers will report to the Delhi Jal Board CEO. These officers will also be responsible for the execution of the decisions taken by the Yamuna Cleaning Cell. The cell will further take over the responsibility of sewerage systems of Jhuggi-Jhopdi (JJ) clusters (JJ Clusters), Industrial Clusters and CETPs. It will also be jointly responsible for all the action points of Yamuna cleaning that include -- Construction of new STPS/DSTPs; Upgradation of existing STPs to the tune of 10/10 and capacity augmentation; Laying of sewerage network in 1799 unauthorised colonies; septage management; Desilting of trunk/peripheral sewer lines; providing sewer connections in already notified areas; Trapping of 108 no of drains under ISP; In-Situ Treatment of Drains".

It is to be noted that, currently in Delhi, there are about 675 JJ Clusters that are unsewered. Untreated wastewater generation in JJCs enters river Yamuna. DUSIB has provided many in-situ JJ cluster development amenities including public and community toilets. Some of these toilets discharge their septage into the nearest storm drain which finds its way to the river Yamuna. To tackle the problem of wastewater entering stormwater drain from JJCs, the outfall of the stormwater drainage system of JJCs will be trapped and routed into the nearby DJB sewerage system through gravity/pumping mains for treatment at the nearest STP.

This will ensure that untreated water does not discharge into river Yamuna. Action will be taken by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for tapping arrangements under the overall supervision of the Delhi Jal Board. In line with these recently CM has announced 6 point action plan to clean the Yamuna by February 2025.

The meeting saw the presence of Industries Minister and Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai along with several high-ranking officials of the departments concerned with the issue. (ANI)

