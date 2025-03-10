Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 10 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting on the implementation of three newly enacted major criminal laws in Tripura.

The meeting, held in Agartala, was attended by key stakeholders, including officials from the Home Department, Police, Law, Prosecution, Forensic, Health, and Prison departments.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring a smooth transition to the new legal framework and directed all concerned departments to coordinate effectively for its implementation.

He also stressed the need for training and capacity-building programs for law enforcement and judicial officers to ensure proper enforcement of the new laws.

Officials from the concerned departments provided updates on their preparedness and discussed challenges related to infrastructure, manpower, and awareness regarding the changes in the criminal justice system.

The meeting focused on strategies to enhance the efficiency of legal procedures and law enforcement mechanisms under the new legislative framework.

CM Saha reiterated the government's commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that the new laws contribute to a more effective and transparent criminal justice system in Tripura. (ANI)

