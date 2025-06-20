Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 20 (ANI): In a major boost to infrastructure and public services in South Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha is set to inaugurate 19 development projects worth Rs 32 crore on Friday.

CM Saha will inaugurate new school buildings and science laboratories in several educational institutions under the Vidyajyoti Scheme, including Kalashi High School, Baikhora English Medium High School, Manubankul High School, and Srinagar High School.

Two Block Public Health Units (BPHUs) at Maichara PHC and Manubankul CHC, as well as a newly developed 20-bedded Primary Health Centre at Muhuripur, will also be inaugurated.

The inauguration of several new Tahasil Kachari (T.K.) offices at Maichara, SBC Nagar, Radhanagar, Matai, Jolaibari, Baikhora, and Bhuratali aims to improve local revenue and administrative services.

The projects also include hostel facilities for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, including a double-storied 50-seater ST Girls' Hostel at Kalashi High School and a 100-seater ST Girls' Hostel at Sabroom Girls' High School. Additionally, an ST Boys Hostel has been constructed at Chatakchari High School.

South Tripura DM, Muhammad Sajad P, said, "Tomorrow, June 20, is a day of great pride for our South District. On this special occasion, 19 development projects will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Professor Dr. Manik Saha. The total cost of these projects is approximately Rs 32 crore."

He told ANI, "These projects span across key departments such as education, health, and revenue. They include hostels for Scheduled Caste students, a 20-bed Primary Health Centre, buildings and science laboratories for multiple Vidyajyoti Schools, among others."

"These initiatives are significant milestones under the joint mission of the Government of Tripura and the Government of India -- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas -- and are aligned with the vision of a Viksit Tripura by 2047," Muhammad Sajad P added. (ANI)

