New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday, thanked the Goa Government for requesting and the Union Home Ministry for recommending a CBI probe into Sonali Phogat's death case.

Taking to Twitter, Manohar Lal Khattar wrote in Hindi, "For respecting the sentiments of Sonali Phogat's daughter Yashodhara and the public of Harayana I thank the Goa Government for recommending a CBI inquiry and the Union Home Ministry for sanctioning the investigation," roughly translated in English.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant told ANI, "The Home Ministry has handed over the matter to the CBI. Now CBI will investigate it. The investigation was done very well by the Goa Police. We will transfer the entire investigation to the CBI. Our Goa Police will extend full cooperation to them."

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday gave its nod to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the suspicious death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa.

According to MHA sources, CBI will take over the case for further investigation.

On Sunday, a Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sonali Phogat. Following the demand for a CBI investigation, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the case would be handed over to CBI on Monday.

The family members of the deceased woman and the Haryana government had also made persistent demands in this regard.

Actor-politician Sonali Phogat -- who hailed from Haryana -- was found dead in Goa last month. Her family immediately alleged foul play. Following allegations by her family, the Goa Police lodged a case of murder and arrested a couple of Phogat's associates.

Sonali Phogat, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020. (ANI)

