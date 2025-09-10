Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday participated in an interactive session on 'Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' held in Kolkata and interacted with prominent investors and industrialists, inviting them to invest in the state by making them aware of the industry-friendly policies of the state.

The CM held one-on-one meetings with top industrialists, discussing potential investment opportunities and business partnerships across key sectors, including textiles, apparel, IT, ESDM, manufacturing, food processing, and renewable energy.

CM Yadav, further speaking to reporters, highlighted that a major event related to investment is going to be conducted in Madhya Pradesh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the state on September 17 for the purpose.

"A major event related to investment is going to be organised in Madhya Pradesh, and PM Narendra Modi is also visiting the state on September 17. In the same episode, I have come to Kolkata to invite and encourage the investors of Kolkata to invest in MP. Kolkata Industrialists should work on farmer and cotton-oriented industries in our state. I have visited here today to invite investors. I also appeal to the people of West Bengal to set up industries in Bengal as well as in Madhya Pradesh, which is also their home," CM Yadav told reporters.

During the interactive session, special emphasis was given to investment opportunities at PM Mitra Park. Investors briefed on investment-ready projects, integrated land banks, industrial corridors, plug-and-play infrastructure, and newly implemented investment policies.

Notably, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on his birthday on September 17 and perform bhoomi pujan of the country's first PM MITRA Park to be set up at Badnawar in Dhar district.

Alongside, different programs will be organised on the themes of 'Swastha Naari, Sashakta Parivar', 'Swadeshi', 'Ek Ped Ma Ke nam', 'Ek Bagiya ma Ke Nam', 'PM Janman' Yojana, 'Dharti Aba Tribal Village Utkarsh Abhiyan' and 'Mission Karmayogi' on the occasion. (ANI)

