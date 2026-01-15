Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the 'Madhya Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference-2026' in Bhopal and also launched 'Madhya Pradesh SpaceTech Policy-2026' on the occasion, according to an official release.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said, "The policy will position Madhya Pradesh as a leading and future-ready hub in India's emerging space sector. Under the policy, SpaceTech start-ups, MSMEs and industries will receive financial, infrastructural and research support to promote space-based applications in agriculture, disaster management, water resources and urban planning. The policy aims to boost investment, innovation and strengthen Madhya Pradesh's role in the national space ecosystem."

CM Yadav stated that the state government was taking concrete steps to establish Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the cornerstone of citizen-centric, transparent and efficient governance. He added that AI-based administrative systems, management practices, technological innovations and academic research would play a decisive role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

"The state government is effectively utilising AI across departments for the implementation of public welfare schemes. AI has emerged as a transformative force for governance, industry and society. The state will soon introduce a dedicated AI Policy, and AI initiatives will be undertaken in mission mode," the CM said, adding that there are immense possibilities for AI deployment in sectors such as mining and healthcare.

Additionally, seven MoUs were exchanged in the presence of the Chief Minister aiming to promote innovation and skill development in the state.

The Science and Technology Department signed six MoUs with Youngovator (Answer Foundation), CEEW (Council on Energy, Environment and Water), Google, NASSCOM, AISECT and Bhashini.

These MoUs aim to promote innovation and robotics in educational institutions, develop AI-based research and decision-support systems for climate change and sustainable development, encourage AI and cloud adoption in government departments, establish AI Centres of Excellence, enhance skill development, ensure access to national AI compute and data resources, expand digital literacy and AI awareness in rural and underserved areas, and strengthen AI-enabled governance.

An MoU was signed between IndiaAI and the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment. Under the IndiaAI Mission, 570 Data and AI Labs are being established in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across the country, including 30 labs in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

