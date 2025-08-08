Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 8 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured full support from the State Government to investors from Haryana who are interested in expanding their business ventures in Tanzania.

Addressing a debriefing session held with members of the state delegation that recently returned from the 49th Dar Es Salaam International Trade Fair, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering international business partnerships under its "Go Global" vision.

Highlighting the proactive steps being taken, CM Saini emphasised that the Haryana Government has established a dedicated Foreign Cooperation Department to enhance international relations and provide comprehensive support to businesses looking to venture abroad.

He urged industrialists to explore new opportunities in Tanzania and assured assistance through the appropriate departments in their chosen sectors.

The high-level delegation that attended the Dar Es Salaam trade fair included officials from various government departments, as well as industrialists, exporters, traders, and representatives from multiple sectors.

During the visit, extensive discussions took place between the Haryana delegation and Tanzanian government officials and business leaders to identify collaborative opportunities in areas such as import-export, agricultural machinery, IT skilling, mining, healthcare, and plywood manufacturing.

Advisor to the Foreign Cooperation Department, Pawan Choudhary, informed the Chief Minister that the Haryana Pavilion at the fair prominently showcased the State's investor-friendly policies, highlighting Haryana as an attractive investment destination.

Two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were signed during the visit--one between LUVAS (Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences) and the Sokoine University of Agriculture in Tanzania, and another between HARTRON (Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation) and the Ministry of Information, Youth, Culture, and Sports of Zanzibar.

In a major outcome of the visit, investors from Haryana also established two companies in Tanzania: Green Impex Limited in the plywood sector and Jai Dada Dohla Group Company Limited in the mining sector. The delegation conducted 13 business meetings and four field visits, further strengthening ties and laying the groundwork for long-term cooperation.

Participants of the delegation expressed appreciation for the Haryana government's consistent support during the overseas visit. They shared positive feedback and submitted investment proposals to the Chief Minister in areas such as agriculture, home appliances, packaging, plywood, education, and more. (ANI)

