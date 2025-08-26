Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him on the prevailing situation in the state, particularly in the Jammu region, where heavy and continuous rains have caused a lot of damage and disruption to everyday life.

The Chief Minister said he is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with teams on the ground. He also informed that he would travel to Jammu on the first available flight.

In a post on social media platform X, Abdullah said, "Just spoke to the Union Home Minister on the phone to brief him about the situation in J&K, especially Jammu province, where heavy & continuous rains have caused a lot of damage and disruption to normal life. Efforts are being made to restore phone/data connectivity as soon as possible. The closure of Jammu airport stopped me & my colleagues from reaching Jammu this evening. I hope to be able to get there on the first flight tomorrow. In the meantime, I'm closely monitoring the situation & in touch with the teams on the ground in the division."

Meanwhile, at least five people were killed and 10 others injured as heavy rains led to a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Katra on Tuesday, officials said.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Katra.

"Rescue operation is underway. Five bodies have been brought to CHC Katra. Ten to eleven people are reportedly injured. We will share further information as it comes," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Katra Piyush Dhotra told ANI.

The landslide that occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple, located on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in J-K's Katra, left some people trapped.

"A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, and some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with the required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di," the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said in a post on X.

Further, railway services were also impacted in the region due to adverse weather conditions.

Eighteen trains were cancelled due to the suspension of traffic on the down line between Pathankot Cantt and Kandrori following soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki river, officials said.

They added that train movement was also suspended between Jammu Tawi and Katra, and between Jammu Tawi and Bari Brahman on the down line section. Four trains were short-terminated and short-originated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory forecasting "intense to very heavy rain at scattered places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places" in the Jammu division, along with moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of south Kashmir on Tuesday. (ANI)

