Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a meeting over the law and order situation in the state via video conferencing.

Senior officials from the Police Department and administration took part in the meeting.

As per an official release of the Chief Minister's Office, Chouhan said that crime will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"Law and order is the first priority. Police should work without any pressure. Special campaigns should also be conducted keeping in mind the festivals in the coming days. Online crime must also be dealt with severe punishment," he said. (ANI)

