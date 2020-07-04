Noida, July 4: At the juvenile home in phase-2 of Noida city, 13 inmates tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They were admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) after they were confirmed to be detected with the contagious disease, reports said on Saturday. Amit Shah Meets CMs of UP, Haryana, Delhi; Discusses COVID-19 Situation.

A total of 162 inmates and 17 staff members were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, using the COVID antigen and PCR tests. Barring the 13 minors, all the staff members and 149 other juvenile inmates tested negative for COVID-19.

Among the inmates, seven were recently shifted to the observation home and were kept under isolation in separate rooms. The juvenile home has designated three rooms to keep the newly sent inmates, whereas, five halls are used by the old inmates.

"Seven of the 13 inmates who have tested positive, are new ones. None of the staffer tested positive,” TOI quoted Dharmendra Maurya, caretaker of Noida observation home, as saying.

Maurya claimed that those inmates kept under quarantine are being adequately looked after. Warm water is regularly provided to them for gargling, and tea is also provided twice a day.

The toll of active coronavirus cases in Noida crossed 1,000 on Friday, taking the overall tally to 2,569. The city, which is located next to Delhi, has so far recorded 23 deaths due to the virus outbreak.

