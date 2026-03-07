Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 7 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Saturday chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Awantipora to assess the prevailing security scenario, counter-terror (CT) operations, and the overall law and order situation in the region, the official said.

According to a release issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Prabhat was accompanied by Special DG Coordination, PHQ J&K, SJM Gillani-IPS, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi-IPS and DIG SKR Javid Iqbal Matoo-IPS.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Deadline: Visit ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in To Complete Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Correction Before March 31.

The review meeting was held at the District Police Office Awantipora and was attended by senior officers, including SSP Awantipora, Addl. SP Awantipora, all SDPOs, Dy SP SOGs.

During the meeting, the DGP took a detailed review of the prevailing security situation with special focus on ongoing CT operations, both kinetic and non-kinetic. He also reviewed measures being taken to curb drug abuse and other criminal activities across Police District Awantipora.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Live Fish Found Inside Kingfisher Beer Bottle, Video Goes Viral.

The DGP emphasised the need to further intensify the drive against anti-national elements, drugs and crime. He directed officers to take strict and effective action against those involved in such unlawful activities and urged them to remain vigilant, disciplined and proactive in their respective areas of responsibility.

He stressed strong coordination, intelligence-based operations, and proactive policing to maintain peace and stability. The DGP appreciated the efforts of officers and jawans and urged all ranks to remain alert, disciplined, and mission-oriented. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)