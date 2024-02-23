Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released the new version of the state land code on Thursday.

The new version has laws related to land-related matters for the Revenue Department and other departments. A total of 64 acts, 59 Rules and about 340 notifications and guidelines related to revenue and other departments were compiled in this land code.

The Chief Minister said that the first edition of the Himachal Pradesh Land Code was published in 1992 and was not amended thereafter. "However, numerous laws and guidelines related to land issues were amended and issued from time to time," he added.

He said that this book (Land Code) would be made available in the offices of the Deputy Commissioner, SDM's and Tehsil offices for updated information about all the acts, rules, notifications and guidelines of the department, adding that "this will help the officers concerned in resolving the revenue-related matters efficiently so as to provide relief to the people."

Sukhu said that the present government, in its very first budget, had assured to compile a new land code in the Revenue Department and finally it is out.

Highlighting the importance of organising Revenue Lok Adalats, the CM said, "The government was organising Revenue Lok Adalats during the last two days of every month for speedy disposal of land-related cases and since October 2023, till date, a record 89091 mutations and 6029 pending cases of partition have been resolved on the spot through these adalats, reflecting the commitment of the state government to resolve the problems of the people in no time."

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Deputy Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Vinay Kumar, MLAs Ravi Thakur, Harish Janartha and Ajay Solanki, Principal Advisor IT and Innovation, Gokul Butail Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

