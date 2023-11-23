Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has sanctioned a budget of Rs 43 crore for the construction of a cutting-edge hotel at Nadaun in Hamirpur district, said RS Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC).

The hotel, to be managed by the Tourism Development Corporation, aims to provide state-of-the-art facilities for tourists visiting the region.

In anticipation of the upcoming project, RS Bali, along with officials from the Public Works Department, conducted a site inspection before the conclusion of the Youth Festival. The Public Works Department has already initiated the tendering process to expedite the commencement of the construction work.

Nadaun, strategically positioned on key routes connecting renowned religious and tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh, attracts a significant number of visitors year-round.

RS Bali emphasised the positive impact of constructing the Tourism Development Corporation's hotel in Nadaun, stating that it will not only enhance facilities for tourists but also bring substantial benefits to the local residents.

Prior to his role as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the three-day inter-college youth festival group-3 at Siddharth Government College of Excellence, Nadaun, RS Bali shared insights gained from inspecting the proposed hotel site and provided essential guidelines to officials. (ANI)

