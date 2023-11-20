Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday instructed officials to settle the pending revenue cases of mutation, partition and demarcation of land by January 20, 2024. The High Power Committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister reviewed the pending revenue cases in the state and asked all the Deputy Commissioners to dispose of the pending cases on mission mode.

The Chief Minister said that the government was committed towards the service of the common man and that solving their problems was our first priority. He said that a large number of revenue cases were pending in the state, which need to be resolved immediately and all the officers should take immediate steps to resolve them.

"Every revenue officer, right from Naib Tehsildar to Divisional Commissioner should hear and resolve the pending revenue cases on a daily basis and ensure their timely disposal and this will also be reflected in the ACR of all the concerned officers and officials," said Sukhu.

He said that the state government held 'Intekaal Adalats' on October 30, and 31, throughout the state and out of 41,907 pending cases, 31,105 were disposed off on priority. He said that similar Adalats (courts) would be organised on December 1 and 2 in the State, which has been now named as 'Revenue Lok Adalats', in which all the pending mutation and partition cases would be settled on priority.

Directions were issued to all the deputy commissioners to send the complete report of the cases disposed off on a monthly basis to the state government, containing the name, address and phone number of the person and other details in tabulated form. He said that the Deputy Commissioners should also hold meetings with the revenue officers in their respective districts and prepare a strategy for speedy disposal of the pending revenue cases.

He also directed to rationalize the staff as per the requirement and said that all the appointments or dates, for hearing of revenue-related matters, should not exceed more than three days. To overcome the shortage of staff in the districts, the state government will also allow Deputy Commissioners to hire retired Kanungos, he added adding that the services of summons can also be done through electronic means.

He directed the Chief Secretary to continuously review the revenue cases pending at the level of Divisional Commissioners. The Revenue Minister will also hold a meeting on the progress of this matter in the entire state before January 20, 2024.

However, till October 31, 2023, there were 1407, pending cases in Bilaspur, 680 in Chamba, 2413 in Hamirpur, 12,014, in Kangra, 156 in Kinnaur, 1057 in Kullu, 48 in Lahaul-Spiti, 3208 in Mandi, 1288 in Shimla, 1072 in Sirmaur, 1156 in Solan and 3973 in Una.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary, Revenue R.D. Nazim were present in the meeting in Shimla, while all the Deputy Commissioners and Divisional Commissioners were connected virtually. (ANI)

