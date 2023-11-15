Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized police reforms and the restructuring of police stations to address future challenges during a meeting on Wednesday.

He announced plans to recruit more than 1200 constables and women sub-inspectors in the police department, and also that the state government will allocate sufficient funds for the modernization of the department.

"Embracing modern technology and improved professionalism is mandatory for robust policing. Using artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge software in the department's operations to enhance efficiency is the need of the hour," CM Sukhu said.

In a meeting with senior officials of the Home Department in Shimla on Wednesday, he highlighted the necessity for the Police Department to adopt innovative techniques in response to changing crime patterns and fast-evolving digital technology.

"In view of the changing crime patterns and the fast-changing digital technology, it was necessary for the Police Department to adopt different and innovative techniques to meet the challenges. For this, it is necessary to adopt modern technology and adopt a highly professional approach," he said.

CM Sukhu instructed the creation of a pool of technologically adept police personnel and their training to ensure effective contributions to police operations.

He emphasized cyber literacy for police personnel in every police station and directed the district Superintendent of Police to maintain a reserve force for better policing during fairs, festivals, and events at various Shakti Peethas and prominent temples.

The Chief Minister instructed a restructuring of police stations based on factors such as population, geographical area size, crime rates, and tourist influx, to equip them with sufficient police personnel and necessary facilities.

He also instructed to explore the possibilities of categorizing the police stations and opening only police stations instead of police posts, so that the common people can be facilitated in a better way. He directed for implementation of a rotation policy, limiting police officers and personnel tenure in sensitive posts to three years, followed by a mandatory cooling-off period, aiming to bolster accountability in the force.

To combat the drug menace around educational institutions, the Chief Minister directed the deployment of special police teams. He said that petrol and diesel vehicles will be made available for field activities and e-vehicles for staff in the police department.

During the meeting, he instructed the strengthening of the SP office in Nurpur, ensuring the deployment of adequate police personnel and the necessary infrastructure enhancements.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Bharat Khera, DGP Sanjay Kundu, Secretary Home, Dr Abhishek Jain, ADG (Home Guard) Rakesh Aggarwal, ADG (CID) Satwant Atwal, ADG (Law and Order) Abhishek Trivedi, ADG (Jail) AP Singh was also present in the meeting. (ANI)

