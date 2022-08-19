Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami on Friday.

CM Yogi Adityanath on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami reiterated his commitment to preserve and promote the spiritual and cultural heritage of the state, said an official statement.

"Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya Cha Dushkritam', the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna, inspires our thoughts, our actions and our vision," Adityanath said.

On Krishna Janmashtami, in the presence of revered saints who came to the 'Braj Bhoomi' from different states, the Chief Minister also paid his respects to the 'Sanatan' tradition. He pointed out that some civilisations are 2700 years old, some are 1400, 1700 or 2000 years old, while, Sanatan Sabhyata has been in existence since time immemorial, the statement said.

"Lord Krishna arrived on this earth about 5,000 years ago from today and his 'leelas' are celebrated in every part of the country and the world even today," Adityanath said.

Today, with the blessings of Banke Bihari Lal ji, through the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, efforts are being made to keep the ancient cultural and spiritual heritage intact, said the CM.

Paying respects to the saints present, the Chief Minister recalled the successful holding of the 'Vaishnav Kumbh' in Vrindavan, and also referred to the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give recognition to India's great traditions and practices like 'Yoga'.

On the special occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the Chief Minister along with the saints inaugurated the double-storey 'Annapurna Bhawan' developed by the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and Mangalam Parivar Trust in Vrindavan and the Chief Minister himself received the 'prasad' after distributing 'prasad'.

Furthermore, Yogi said that the devotion of the pilgrims during the holy month of 'Savan' was seen in Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and that with the completion of the construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, the citizens of the country will be filled with absolute pride.

Earlier, CM Yogi also flagged off electric buses, the satement said. (ANI)

