New Delhi, August 19: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as accused No. 1 in its FIR lodged in connection with the irregularities in Delhi government's excise policy.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code. The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore, and the license holders were allegedly given extension as per their own will. Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 Withdrawn, but It Continues to Spell Trouble for Leaders, Officials.

The policy rules were made by violating the excise rules, the FIR said. The CBI on Friday 21 places in seven states across the country in connection with the case, including the Delhi residence of Sisodia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2022 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).