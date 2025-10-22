Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, describing it as a significant part of the five-day Deepotsav festival and a symbol of India's agrarian economy.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Chief Minister emphasised the cultural and economic importance of the festival, particularly its connection to cattle conservation.

Also Read | Chennai Rains: Police on High Alert As Rain Intensifies, 12 Rescue Teams Deployed in Vulnerable Areas.

"Today is the sacred Govardhan Puja, part of the five-day grand festival of Deepotsav. I heartily congratulate the entire nation on this occasion. Celebrating Govardhan Puja is a symbol of India's agrarian economy. Govardhan Puja symbolises the importance of cows and their progeny in an agricultural country like India. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to worship cows and serve them here this morning," he said.

Highlighting the role of Indian cattle in the nation's prosperity, the Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for innovative programs under the Govardhan Yojana.

Also Read | Stock Market Holiday Today, October 22: NSE, BSE Closed for Bali Pratipada 2025, Trading to Resume on October 23.

"The Indian cattle have been the foundation of India's prosperity. Even today, under the inspiration of the Prime Minister, innovative programs to produce bio-compost and ethanol from cow dung have been launched in the country under the Govardhan Yojana, playing a major role in the conservation and promotion of cattle," the Chief Minister added.

CM Yogi Adityanath further elaborated on the state's efforts to support cattle conservation and farmers' welfare, noting that Uttar Pradesh is home to 16 lakh cattle, subsidised through various government schemes.

"In the state, there are 16 lakh cattle, which we are subsidising through the state government. This effort has been initiated to ensure that the crops of the farmers are not damaged. There are three types of schemes. The scheme for the destitute cow shelter, in which we provide Rs 1500 per month for each cow at the government level. Similarly, there is a Sahbhagita scheme, under which, if any farmer joins our program for the protection and conservation of cattle, four cattle are provided to them. Every month, we give them Rs 1500 per cow, meaning that if he has four cattle, that family can easily receive Rs 6000 monthly from the government. A third such scheme is for malnourished families. Malnourished mothers and families with children get cows abandoned at destitute cow shelters. They also serve cows, milk them, and are given Rs 1,500 a month under this scheme. I am pleased that a large number of people have benefited from this scheme and moved from malnutrition to nutrition," Yogi told ANI.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the impact of these initiatives, stating, ""The farmer, the food provider, has moved towards prosperity, and the Govardhan Scheme, which is being implemented in the state under the inspiration of the Prime Minister, has launched innovative programs to produce compressed biogas and ethanol, through which farmers are receiving the price of cow dung..."

Govardhan Puja is celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna's feat of lifting the Govardhana Hill to protect the residents of Vrindavana from the wrath of Indra.

On this day, devotees prepare varieties of foodstuffs with grain and ghee (like rice, dhal, halva, pakora, puri, etc.) and all kinds of milk preparations (such as sweet rice, rabri, sweet balls, sandesh, rasagulla and laddu). The food is stacked like a small hill and offered to the Lord. Then it is distributed to everyone as prasadam. This festival is also called the Annakuta Festival.

Devotees also worship the cows on the day of Govardhana Puja. The deity of Lord Sri Krishna is decorated in Giridhari alankara, holding the Govardhana Hill. The cows are well decorated and offered worship. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)