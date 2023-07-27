Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the high-speed trial run of the Agra Metro train at the Taj East Gate Metro Station on Wednesday, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for "several new developmental projects" in Agra.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Modi, several new development projects are being initiated for Agra, and the Agra Metro is one of them. He said, “The foundation stone for the Agra Metro Project was laid by PM Modi in 2020.”

“PM Modi assured the people of Agra that the Agra Metro project will be completed ahead of schedule, providing excellent public transportation facilities to the residents and tourists visiting Agra. Now, with the high-speed trial beginning, the Agra Metro train will run at a speed of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour, compared to the previous trial speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour which will allow the completion of the 6-kilometre priority corridor by February 2024, making Agra Metro service available to the residents through UPMRC,”CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister inspected the Agra Metro Train and the metro station and took information from the officials of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) about the ongoing construction work under the Agra Metro Train project. The Chief Minister also held a meeting with administrative officials and representatives at Circuit House to review the development works underway in the district.

Notably, the priority corridor of the Agra Metro Project, which is 6 kilometres long from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar Temple, will be completed six months earlier than the initial target of August 2024. The three elevated metro stations in Agra Metro are already ready and the metro train is now available here for which the trial has commenced.

CM Yogi said that the work of the first phase of the 29-kilometre Agra Metro project needs to be expedited. Uttar Pradesh is the leading state in the country that successfully operates metro systems in five cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida. The inauguration of the metro has already taken place in Kanpur. He mentioned that the modern public transportation facilities provided by the metro are benefiting the people.

Additionally, the development of the Rapid Rail system between Delhi and Meerut is also progressing rapidly. Once completed, this project will help cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in just 40 minutes. Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation is efficiently carrying out its work with high-quality standards for which the Chief Minister appreciated the officials of the UP Metro Rail Corporation for their efforts.

He emphasized that Agra is the sixth-largest city in Uttar Pradesh, where the metro project is progressing at a war-footing level. He praised the efforts made by the representatives of Agra in the city's development. “When Agra Metro is inaugurated in February 2024, it will be a moment of pride for the people, and every resident will cherish the experience of travelling on their metro”, he said.

UPMRC Managing Director Sushil Kumar stated that the corporation has always delivered metro projects on time or ahead of schedule. He further said that this time also they are determined to achieve the feat of providing world-class metro service to the people of Agra before the set time limit.

It is worth noting that low-speed trials of the metro were already being conducted at the Agra Metro Depot. Now, the high-speed trials of the metro trains will begin on the 3 km long elevated viaduct with three elevated stations, which is part of the 6 km long priority section (from Taj East Gate Metro Station to Jama Masjid Metro Station.

The goal of the state government is to bring a world-class metro service to Agra and provide the residents with modern and efficient transportation options.

The unveiling of the metro train's appearance for the Agra Metro Rail Project was done by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 8th August 2022.

All metro trains are equipped with a regenerative braking system, which will result in energy savings of up to 35 per cent.

The trains are also equipped with carbon dioxide-based sensors that contribute to energy conservation.

The management and operation of the trains will be handled by the world-class Agra Metro Depot.

The trains will be operated using the Automatic Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) mode, ensuring completely safe train operations. (ANI)

