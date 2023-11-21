Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has once again taken strong action against officials involved in negligence, irregularities, and laxity in resolving revenue disputes and asked for explanations from 7 DCs and 7 DMs on their negligence into the matter.

In October, the Chief Minister sought answers from seven Divisional Commissioners and seven District Magistrates of the state regarding the unsatisfactory resolution of revenue disputes. It is learnt that the government is contemplating strict action against officers who fail to give satisfactory responses.

Additional Chief Secretary Revenue Sudhir Garg mentioned that the Chief Minister directed a special campaign of 60 days to expedite the resolution of pending revenue disputes in various revenue courts of the state. Instructions were also given to review the progress of this special campaign at the administrative level every Tuesday.

During the October review meeting, it was found that there is negligence in handling pending and new revenue disputes by seven Divisional Commissioners (Varanasi, Saharanpur, Azamgarh, Basti, Chitrakoot Dham, Ayodhya, Aligarh) and seven District Magistrates (Bagpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, Amroha). In response, the government has sought explanations from the negligent officials.

Additionally, strict directions have been given to ensure timely and quality resolution of pending revenue disputes according to set standards and targets.

Garh further informed that there is negligence in resolving pending cases in five divisions of the state. In Varanasi division, which has four revenue courts, only 82 out of 440 pending revenue cases were resolved. Similarly, in the Saharanpur division with four revenue courts, only 54 out of 280 pending cases were resolved, while in the Azamgarh division with five revenue courts, only 126 out of 481 pending cases were resolved.

Moreover, in Aligarh division with three revenue courts, only 83 out of 280 pending cases were resolved, and in Basti division with three revenue courts, only 114 out of 280 pending cases were resolved. Additionally, five bottom-performing divisions in the resolution of new cases include Chitrakoot Dham, Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, and Aligarh. Seven District Magistrates have been served notices for negligence in resolving revenue cases. (ANI)

