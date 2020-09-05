Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): The coconut market here has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, said traders on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, a trader said, "Coconuts used to be in high demand at hotels, restaurants, and during festivals. But the demand and sale for coconuts have decreased due to pandemic and lockdown restrictions."

Also Read | Chennai Suburban Train Services to Resume From September 7? Local Media Reports Say Decision Finalised; Southern Railway Yet to Confirm.

"Our business has been badly hit. It has been reduced by 50 per cent," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)