Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 25 (ANI): Cold storage facilities in South Kashmir have become a lifeline for apple growers after the recent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway disrupted the movement of fruit-laden trucks to markets outside the Valley.

The temporary blockade caused by landslides and bad weather had raised serious concerns among orchardists, as apples, being perishable, require timely transportation to retain their freshness and market value. However, with the availability of modern cold storage units in the Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam districts, farmers have been able to safeguard their produce and avoid major financial losses.

Apple grower Shafi Lone from Pulwama said the cold storage network helped minimise losses caused by the highway disruption.

"The recent highway closure severely impacted our fruit industry, but cold storage proved to be a blessing. Without it, our losses would have been much higher. Earlier, a wooden apple box cost around Rs 100-200, but if the produce wasn't preserved properly, even that would have gone to waste. Cold storage has saved us from that," he told ANI.

Another grower, Hilal Ahmad, said that, thanks to storage facilities, farmers are now able to hold their stock until prices improve rather than sell at distress prices.

Chief Horticulture Officer of Pulwama, Riyaz Ahmad Shah, said the district's cold storage infrastructure plays a crucial role in protecting the horticulture sector.

"Our cold storage network has proven vital in minimising losses. Pulwama has a strong storage capacity, ensuring the fruit doesn't rot or spoil. When produce floods the market in bulk, prices fall, reducing farmers' profit margins. But with cold storage, they can sell at their convenience and transport their produce without worrying about highway disruptions," he said.

Officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture Department said the government has been encouraging farmers to use cold storage by offering subsidies and technical support.

The growing reliance on cold chain infrastructure has underscored its importance in sustaining the region's horticultural economy, a key livelihood source for thousands of families in South Kashmir. (ANI)

