Bhubaneswar, Feb 2 (PTI) Cold wave prevailed in parts of Odisha, with minimum temperatures remaining below 10 degrees Celsius at nine places, the Met office said on Tuesday.

Phulbani, the district headquarters of Kandhamal, recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius.

"Minimum temperatures observed appreciable fall at a few places in the districts of south coastal Odisha and at one or two places in the districts of South interior Odisha," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The minimum temperature was below normal at most places in several districts.

Darnigbadi registered the minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius, while Balangir recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius and Jharsuguda and Keonjhar experienced a cold night recording of 8.2 degrees Celsius each.

Bhawanipatna and Sonepur recorded the minimum temperature of 8.5 and 9.5 degrees Celsius respectively, while that in Angul and Baripada was 9.6 degrees Celsius each.

The minimum temperatures recorded in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, were 11.8 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.

In a bulletin, the IMD official said that the cold wave is very likely to prevail at a few places in districts such as Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Bolangir on Wednesday.

The IMD said that the cold wave may cause mild health concerns for infants and elderly people.

"Avoid prolonged exposure to cold during night/early in the morning. Keep livestock indoors and IN shaded areas during night and early in the morning," the IMD suggested.

