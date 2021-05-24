New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old college student has been arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 36,000 on the pretext of providing him Remdesivir injections used in the treatment of COVID-19, police said on Monday.

Sagar Chaurasia, a resident of Baba Farid Pur in Delhi's West Patel Nagar, is a B.Com final year student and worked for a person named Akram Khan who is also involved in the case and absconding, they said.

Khan shared Chaurasia's bank account details with the victims who then transferred the amount in it. As soon as Chaurasia received the amount in his account, he immediately informed Khan and got his share of 10 per cent from the amount, police said.

Chaurasia was arrested after a complaint was filed at the Dabri police station on May 15 by a resident of Palam.

The Palam resident alleged that he was cheated by a person named Ajay who promised to deliver Remdesivir injection but even after making the payment, it was not given to him, a police officer said.

The complainant stated that he required Remdesivir injection for a relative and got in touch with Ajay through the social media, police said.

He was promised delivery of the drug at Rs 38,000 and was asked to transfer Rs 18,000 in the bank account. The victim made another payment of Rs 18,000 but after receiving the amount, the switched off his mobile phone.

Police said the victim was duped of Rs 36,000.

The bank account and Call Detail Records of the mobile number of the accused were analysed and Chaurasia was nabbed, said Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

When Chaurasia was interrogated, he disclosed that he used to act on behalf of Akram Khan. He said Khan used to introduce himself as Ajay to people on social media and cheated many people by taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. He started cheating people on the pretext of providing Remdesivir injection and oxygen cylinders," said the officer.

