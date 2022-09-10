Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 10 (ANI): The show of Kunal Kamra that was scheduled to be held on September 17 was cancelled after Bajrang Dal complained to the management regarding the stand-up comedian, accusing him of making jokes about a particular religion.

This comes after Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) demand to cancel Kamra's show saying that he makes jokes about Hindu deities which may lead to a tense situation in the district.

The organiser of the show said that the management took the decision to cancel the show not to hurt the religious sentiments of anybody.

"Some people from Bajrang Dal came to us and complained regarding comedian Kunal Kamra who had earlier made jokes about a particular religion. Therefore management decided to cancel the show as we can't hurt anybody's religious sentiments and values," he said.

Earlier, the VHP on Friday submitted a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram to cancel a show of Kunal Kamra.

It also said that the members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will stage protests if the show is not cancelled.

In the letter given to the Deputy Commissioner, the VHP said, "A show is being organized in Studio Xo Bar on 17th September 2022 by Kunal Kamra. This person mocks Hindu Gods and Goddesses in his comedy shows. There are cases already registered against this person for the same. Therefore, this program can cause tensions in Gurugram. We request you cancel this show with immediate effect otherwise the VHP workers and the Bajrang Dal activists will protest against this. Therefore, we request you cancel this program immediately and share the information of the proper action with us."

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, VHP spokesman Vinod Bansal shared the letter and said, "VHP today gave a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Gurugram to cancel the show of anti-Hindu Kunal Kamra scheduled in Gurugram on 17th of this month. These hatemongers must be booked under penal provisions of law. Can't be allowed to perform in public. The Gurugram police should take action."

He further said that it is necessary to boycott and oppose such Hindu traitors.

"By adopting cheap tactics in the name of freedom of expression, such people are out to kill art. Hindu community will not forgive them," he said.

"How can the blatant ridicule of the symbols of Hindu pride be part of an art or culture? The Hindu community is tolerant, but not cowardly. The Hindu community knows well how to deal with such alleged artists in a democratic manner," Bansal added.

He further urged Haryana police to immediately take cognizance of this matter and announce the cancellation of the program, otherwise, the Hindu society will be forced to protest.

Kamra was scheduled to perform at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29 of Gurugram. (ANI)

