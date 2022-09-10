Kaushambi, September 10: There has been a stir after some words are found to be missing from the national anthem printed by the Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh in the Hindi book of class 5 of primary school. The word Utkal Banga has disappeared from the national anthem in the book. After the discrepancy was found in the books distributed in Kaushambi district, the BSA said that this book was printed on a printing press in Mathura and it may be a printing mistake.

The name of the book in which the National Anthem is printed is Vatika which is taught in class 5. The national anthem is written on the last page of this book. It does not contain the words Utkal Banga after Punjab-Sindh-Gujarat-Maratha. Then the fifth line starts from Vindhya-Himachal-Yamuna-Ganga. This mistake has happened in 2.5 lakh books of class 5. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Devotee Chops off Tongue, Offers It to Deity in Kaushambi

The book named Vatika of Hindi for class 5 was published by Pramod Printer in Mathura as details are recorded on the book. The owner of the press Pramod Gupta has said that only its cover page has been published by them and they did not print the entire book. They had not got the order directly from BSE but another press Hi-Tech Printer of Mathura who sent printed plate to them. Uttar Pradesh: 17 Children, 2 Teachers Fall Ill As Foul Smell Comes From Gaushala in Gautam Budh Nagar

Hi-Tech Printing Press is owned by Ramprakash who has been unavailable for any comments regarding the unfortunate error. However, to rectify the mistake made in the book, now stickers with the word Utkal Bang are being printed, which will be placed at the place where the miss print is.

